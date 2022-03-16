JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — First-of-its-kind Missouri legislation shows that anti-abortion lawmakers in Republican-led states aren’t likely to stop at banning most abortions within their borders but also could try to make it harder to go out of state to end pregnancies.A proposal that could be debated in the legislature as soon as next week seeks to make it illegal to “aid or abet” abortions outlawed in Missouri, even if they are performed in other states.Like a Texas law passed last year, the bill puts enforcement in the …