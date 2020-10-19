A driver mistakenly arrested for DUI following a behind-the-wheel seizure does not have a civil rights case against Palatine Police Department, a federal judge held.In a written opinion last week, U.S. District Judge Robert W. Gettleman granted summary judgment in favor of officer Michael Licari and the village of Palatine on federal and state claims of false arrest and a federal claim of failure to provide necessary medical care.Those claims were included in a lawsuit filed by Chase M. Braun, who was arrested in the …