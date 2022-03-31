JOLIET — A judge declared a mistrial Wednesday in the case of an Illinois man charged in a 2017 crash that killed a pregnant woman and her three sons after jurors said they were deadlocked.A day earlier, Will County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Rippy read a note that said 11 jurors were in favor of a guilty verdict in the trial of Sean Woulfe, 30, of Orland Park, and that one juror was not, the Naperville Sun reported. Wednesday was the third day of deliberations.Will County State’s Attorney’s office …