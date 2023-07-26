Judges, just like the attorneys who practice in their courtrooms, benefit greatly from feedback on how well they’re performing in their jobs. While attorneys typically work closely with their peers and likely undergo regular performance reviews in their law firms, this process is more difficult for judges. Judging tends to be a solitary endeavor. While there’s time for judges to talk and compare notes at the end of the day, for the most part judges work alone in their individual courtrooms while other judges do the same …