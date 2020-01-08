It has been a year since the new alimony (commonly referred to as maintenance in Illinois) laws became effective following the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act’s passage and signing into law. Needless to say, the act substantially altered the Internal Revenue Code.Among the changes was the repeal of Sections 71 and 215 of the Internal Revenue Code, which generally provided that maintenance was an above-the-line deduction for the payor spouse and taxable income for the recipient spouse.However, with the act’s passage …