Where student with developmental disabilities was physically restrained by school employees on two occasions, plaintiff could not show that these incidents represented widespread practice by District and claim failed under Monell.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge William C. Griesbach, Eastern District of Wisconsin.C.S. attended sixth grade at a middle school within the Neenah Joint School District during the 2019-20 academic year. C.S. has multiple developmental and cognitive disabilities …