SPRINGFIELD — With the first year of the 102nd General Assembly mostly wrapped, lawmakers as of Friday had officially passed 664 bills through both houses for eventual consideration by the governor.Gov. J.B. Pritzker had signed 17 of them as of Friday, including the Thursday signing of the state’s operating budget and a bill making several changes to the state election code.Charlie Wheeler, an emeritus professor at the University of Illinois Springfield who covered the Illinois General Assembly for the Chicago …