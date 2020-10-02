While COVID-19 continues to shut down national touring companies from performing in Chicago, I am happy to report all of our major local theater companies are not just wringing their hands or, much worse, sitting on them. Every day there is yet another announcement of what each is doing to entice and encourage their audience to view their current streaming production or participate in one of their latest unique programs.On the South Side, the Court Theatre under the direction of artistic director Charles Newell, will be …