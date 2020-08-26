SPRINGFIELD — Approximately 10,000 Illinois households whose members have struggled to pay their mortgage during the novel coronavirus pandemic can receive grants worth up to $15,000 each from the state Housing Development Authority.A U.S. Census Bureau survey found that more than one in 10 residents have “little-to-no confidence” they can afford their loans in September due to economic repercussions caused by COVID-19 economic restrictions.And helping those homeowners is beneficial to families, financial institutions and …