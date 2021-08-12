Cook County Circuit Court Chief Judge Timothy C. Evans issued an order Wednesday allowing all domestic violence proceedings to be conducted remotely through online videoconference or teleconference. The order applies to all domestic violence court proceedings, including emergency orders of protection, status hearings, hearings on motions, default and uncontested matters, as well as meetings with the Child Relief Expediter, the chief judge’s office said. The only exceptions are contested hearings or any hearings “in which …