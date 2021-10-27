A federal judge Monday denied a motion to suppress the statements a man made to FBI agents without a lawyer present regarding charges that he had sexually exploited minors.Edward McNamara was charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, with a warrant issued for his arrest in January 2020. McNamara allegedly requested and received sexually explicit photos from minors in 2015.FBI agents arrested McNamara days later at his residence in West Virginia pursuant to the arrest warrant. He was transported to the …