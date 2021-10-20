A federal judge in the Northern District of Illinois denied a motion to suppress a gun that police found when they apprehended a convicted felon.In September 2020, Chicago police officers stopped Brandon Cade and an unnamed female companion as they stood in the middle of the road outside their vehicle. Cade’s companion was drinking from a red cup and told officers that it was juice with “a little liquor in it.”When first spotted by the officers, Cade was carrying a black bag. Once approached, he was no …