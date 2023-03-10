A Chicago man whose leg was fractured in a motorcycle accident received a $1.25 million settlement.In 2021, Eulojio Fuentes sued Rebecca White in Cook County Circuit Court for injuries he sustained in 2020 when her husband, Perry White, crashed his vehicle into Fuentes’ motorcycle.White died in 2020.The first amended complaint alleged that White crossed over open road toll lanes into Fuentes’ lane and that he was driving at an unsafe speed, failed to signal that he was crossing lanes and failed to yield the right of way …