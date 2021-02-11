Illinois is in the midst of sweeping criminal justice reform, as highlighted by the General Assembly’s recent passage of legislation to bolster police accountability and to abolish pre-trial release practices predicated on an arrestee’s ability to post bond. In endorsing the bill, Gov. J.B. Pritzker reaffirmed his commitment to “ending cash bail and modernizing sentencing laws a legislative priority.” While Pritzker’s support of the groundbreaking bill is commendable, his endorsement exposes a significant gap in its focal …