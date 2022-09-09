Where a party is found to be “double dipping” by claiming the same period of service for multiple pensions and has a pension terminated without receiving a hearing until years later, he may not receive compensatory damages for the time between the termination of the pension and his hearing.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed in part and reversed in part a decision by Cook County Circuit Judge Michael T. Mullen.Edward Snow worked for the Illinois Department of Public Aid (IDPA) for one year, paying into the State …