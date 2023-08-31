Alex Murdaugh speaks with his legal team before he is sentenced to two consecutive life sentences for the murder of his wife and son March 3 at the Colleton County Courthouse. — Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, File, PoolCOLUMBIA, S.C. — Convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh has lost his phone privileges and his prison tablet computer after his lawyer recorded him reading his journal entries on a call for a documentary about his case, South Carolina Corrections Department officials said Wednesday.Prison policy …