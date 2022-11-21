The estate of a woman who was murdered by a jail inmate furloughed to a drug rehabilitation center under a Winnebago County program does not have a case against the county under the U.S. Constitution or Illinois law, a federal judge ruled.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Philip G. Reinhard held Ellen Marsh’s son had not adequately stated a claim that the county’s purported failure to guard against the danger the inmate posed was the proximate cause of his mother’s death. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1989 that …