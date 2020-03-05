A woman got the go-ahead to pursue a claim that her college subjected her to a hostile environment after she reported a classmate had sexually assaulted her.In a written opinion this week, U.S. District Judge Marvin E. Aspen did not rule on the merits of Erika Pogorzelska’s contention that VanderCook College of Music in Chicago responded with deliberate indifference to her report.But Aspen held Pogorzelska’s allegations were enough to state a claim that VanderCook violated Title IX of the Education Amendments …