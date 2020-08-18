A Muslim inmate subjected to group strip searches does not have a case for the violation of his First Amendment rights, a federal judge held Monday.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Mary M. Rowland granted summary judgment in favor of the Illinois prison officials named as defendants in James Caruth’s lawsuit. Caruth contends that requiring him to be naked in front of 29 other inmates and two guards violated his right to exercise his religion because it ran counter to Islam’s command to maintain modesty.Quoting …