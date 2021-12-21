A name is not enough to establish a person’s identity, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. Magistrate Judge Sunil R. Harjani of the Northern District of Illinois rejected the argument that the fact that an individual has the same name as the subject of an indictment or arrest warrant creates a rebuttable presumption that both are the same person. Identical names are just one factor judges must examine to determine if a particular person is the person being sought, Harjani wrote. The need to look at other …