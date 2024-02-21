President Joe Biden on Wednesday continued his bid to fill up the empty seats, including two in Chicago, on the nation’s federal bench.Biden announced he will nominate U.S. District Judge Nancy L. Maldonado of the Northern District of Illinois to the seat on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that will be left vacant when Judge Ilana Diamond Rovner takes senior status.Maldonado became the first Latina woman to serve as an Article III judge in Illinois when she took the trial bench in October 2022. She will be the first …