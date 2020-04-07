Stephanie A. Scharf Kelly McNamara Corley

A newly launched consulting firm released results of a national survey last month examining how the legal profession handled the shift to remote working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Red Bee Group LLC’s survey also recommended best practices based on the results. The project served as an official launch for the Chicago-based consulting organization, which was founded last year and planned on a hard launch in March.

The survey gathered responses from just under 300 lawyers and legal professionals from 34 states and Washington, D.C., recruited through social networking sites and bar associations.

Among Red Bee’s cofounders are Kelly McNamara Corley, the former general counsel at Discover Financial Services, and Stephanie A. Scharf, a partner at Scharf Banks Marmor LLC.

The poll, which Red Bee described as “a helpful first impression of how legal professionals are adjusting to the new normal of full-time remote work,” showed that as of March 24, 96% of respondents’ workplaces had announced COVID-19-related work-from-home policies, with over half of the respondents having started remote working before the federal government issued its social distancing guidelines on March 16.

Overall, the survey showed high levels of satisfaction with respondents’ “ability to engage in the core work activities of accessing files, creating new documents or files, and remote conferencing.” On a scale of one to five with five being “very satisfied” the average satisfaction rate fell between 4.4 and 4.6, with remote conferencing scoring slightly lower than file and document issues. Only 4% of respondents expressed dissatisfaction with those systems.

Additionally, nearly 60% of respondents reported having about the same amount of work or an increased workload since they began working from home, while 41% reported having a lighter workload than normal — though 90% of respondents reported they face “unchanged expectations” about hours, a situation 28% of respondents said they want to see changed.

When asked what single thing their organization could do to make working from home more successful, respondents’ most common answers sought better, more centralized communication.

Only about half of respondents said they had received a personal check-in call from supervisors or leaders, although 62% reported being check-ins by email and 74% in conference calls in the prior week.

While 72% of respondents said they received information about health and safety during the outbreak from their offices, fewer received details about work benefits related to the pandemic. The survey noted 54% of respondents said they received information about sick or leave time. Details on other issues like mental wellness, physical well-being and childcare were rarer.

Scharf, who has a doctorate in behavioral sciences, said outreach needs to connect with employees in the right way.

“The most striking thing we found in the survey was the importance of organizations communicating about everything people need to feel supported,” Scharf said. “Basically everyone in the profession is working remotely now, and people need communication that is professional and two-way. Everybody is alone and isolated right now, so it is incumbent upon employers to make sure people stay connected, not just for work but on a personal level.”

Other themes emerged from the survey’s suggestions for workplace improvement. Some want assurances that their organizations are not prioritizing work over health and safety; others sought more empathy and acknowledgement of stress; several wanted more resources for working from home, including technical equipment and IT support.

In light of the survey responses Red Bee recommended four best practices for organizations and seven for individuals working from home.

For organizations, the number one recommendation was to “communicate purposefully, consistently and often” to provide information and transparency about how they are responding to the crisis. “Respondents of all levels are wanting information on a broad range of topics related to adjusting their personal and professional lives to the challenges created by the pandemic,” the report noted. “Develop feedback loops and other methods for ensuring that leaders are receiving ideas, reactions and valuable input from their team.”

Other recommended practices included “providing good technical and administrative support for remote work,” considering adjustments to workloads and reaching out personally to team members. “Our profession is stressful and taxing even under the best of circumstances, and the current crisis is creating an even greater need to be mindful of the mental well-being of everyone who is confined to their homes for lengthy periods of time,” the authors wrote.

For individuals, Red Bee advises people “set realistic expectations for yourself and others around you,” specify responsibilities for one’s self and for family members, separate work areas and time in your home, create a daily schedule and routine, ask for support or resources, connect with clients regularly and practice self-care.

Overall, the report suggested that legal professionals should not hesitate to seek out assistance from their teams whether it is with technical issues or mental health. “These are unprecedented times, with organizations and individuals facing a number of new challenges,” the report authors concluded. “At the same time, challenges present opportunities for new approaches to work and personal growth, resilience and creativity.”

The whole project came together in late March over the course of a week, a last-minute change to a long-planned debut.

“We were very much looking forward to using Women’s History Month as the backdrop of our hard launch,” Corley said. “But we had to take stock of where we were and change our strategy.”

She’s happy with how it worked out.

“I’m really proud of the fact that we were able to put the tools together so quickly, I’m proud of the leadership that went into it, and I’m pleased with the interest and the response we received.”

Although the survey results were focused on the legal community, Corley and Scharf each said they believe the data applies to other fields.

“I think this [pandemic] is going to change how organizations work going forward,” Scharf said. “One practice group we’ve developed already is advising companies how to move forward post-COVID-19 and what will need to change. Some companies may want to go fully remote after this, and for it to work well they are going to need to account for what makes people work well.”

The Red Bee Group will consult for law firms, large corporations and nonprofits. Five of the firm’s six principals are women, and four principals have legal backgrounds. In addition to Corley and Scharf, the firms lists principals Roberta D. Liebenberg, Destiny Peery, Anthony Austin and Sondra Haley.

“We wanted to provide a service to the legal profession,” Scharf said. “We were hearing a lot about companies working remotely and how some people were struggling with it and we wanted to find ways to help by tying our advice to hard data.”