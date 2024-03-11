This story was co-written by Josh Kelety of the Associated Press and Eric Scicchitano and Carson Gerber of CNHI News.HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Dana Holladay-Hollifield has worked as a nurse in Alabama for years, but never was her pay as low as it was at Huntsville Hospital.She wondered what executives at the not-for-profit facility were making, so she filed a public records request to find out. The hospital is governed by a public board, she said, and therefore subject to the state’s open records law.Many months and …