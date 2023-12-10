The legal challenges for the NCAA keep mounting. And experts say the overhaul proposed by NCAA President Charlie Baker — should it come to pass — probably won’t help much.Baker’s proposal sent to more than 350 Division I schools would create a new Division I tier where schools would be required to pay at least half their athletes at least $30,000 annually. The proposal also would allow all Division I schools to offer unlimited educational benefits and enter into name, image and likeness licensing …