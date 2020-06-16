The Big Sky Conference does not have to face a proposed class-action lawsuit in Chicago federal court accusing it of failing to protect student-athletes who suffered concussions.

In a written opinion last week, U.S. District Judge John Z. Lee did not rule on the merits of allegations that Big Sky did not follow proper procedures to prevent and treat concussions when plaintiff Eric Weston played football for Weber State University in Utah.

Instead, Lee held Big Sky does not have enough contacts with Indiana — the state where co-defendant NCAA is based — to be subject to personal jurisdiction in the case.

He granted Big Sky’s motion to dismiss the claims against it for lack of personal jurisdiction.

The NCAA remains as a defendant in the suit.

Weber State is an NCAA Division I school in the Big Sky Conference.

Weston played defensive end for the Weber State Wildcats from 1996 to 1997. He alleges he repeatedly suffered concussive and subconcussive hits during practices and games, but was quickly put back into play.

Big Sky and the NCAA knew at the time that concussion treatment, safety protocols and return-to-play guidelines were needed to monitor players for traumatic brain injury and to mitigate its effects, Weston alleges, but failed to implement such measures.

As a result of the repeated hits he sustained, Weston alleges, he suffers from such maladies as anxiety, depression, fatigue, neurological disorders, memory loss and mood swings.

Weston’s suit includes counts of negligence, breach of express contract, breach of implied contract, breach of express contract as third-party beneficiaries and unjust enrichment.

In his opinion Friday, Lee wrote a judge presiding over a suit that is in federal court under diversity jurisdiction generally applies the personal jurisdiction rules of the state where he or she is located.

But when the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation transfers cases from one judicial district to another, the judge who receives the cases “has all the jurisdiction and powers over pretrial proceedings in the actions transferred to him that the transferor judge would have had in the absence of transfer,” Lee wrote, quoting In re FMC Corp. Patent Litigation, 422 F. Supp. 1163 (J.P.M.L. 1976).

The MDL panel transferred Weston’s case to the Northern District of Illinois from the Southern District of Indiana in July 2017.

Weston, Lee wrote, maintains the court has specific jurisdiction over Big Sky under Indiana law.

Specific jurisdiction exists where “the defendant has purposefully directed his activities at the forum state or purposefully availed himself of the privilege of conducting business in that state” and “the alleged injury arises out of the defendant’s forum-related activities,” Lee wrote, quoting Tamburo v. Dworkin, 601 F.3d 693 (7th Cir. 2010).

Quoting Milliken v. Meyer, 311 U.S. 457 (1940), he wrote defendants are subject to specific jurisdiction if their contacts with the state are enough that requiring them to face a suit does not run counter to “traditional notions of fair play and substantial justice.”

Big Sky did not have those kind of contacts with Indiana, Lee wrote.

Quoting a filing by Weston, Lee noted he argues that Big Sky's purported failure to protect him from concussions "resulted directly from NCAA regulations of Division I football conference that emanated from Indiana, and was applied by Big Sky.”

“But there is no dispute that the NCAA relocated to Indiana in 1999,” Lee wrote, “and Weston does nothing to explain how anything that could have happened in Indiana after 1999 could have related to his injuries that allegedly occurred at [Weber State] in 1996 and 1997.”

The case is Eric Weston v. Big Sky Conference, et al., No. 17 C 4975.

The lead attorney for Weston is Daniel J. Schneider of Edelson P.C.

“We were, of course, pleased with the court's recent rulings, which are the latest in a line of excellent opinions for the plaintiffs in this litigation,” Benjamin H. Richman of Edelson said in a statement.

“We look forward to continuing with the litigation from here and ultimately trying these cases.”

The lead attorney for Big Sky is Paul Rafferty of Jones Day in Irvine, Calif.

The lead attorney for the NCAA is Mark S. Mester of Latham & Watkins LLP.

Neither Rafferty nor Mester could be reached for comment.