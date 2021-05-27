There is no shortage of laws and regulations for which prospective candidates for public office must be mindful, including the prohibition against “dual circulation” of nominating petitions found in section 10-4 of the Illinois Election Code.In Elam v. Municipal Officers Electoral Board for the Village of Riverdale, 2021 IL 127080, the Illinois Supreme Court recently affirmed that section 10-4 of the Election Code prohibits a person from circulating nominating petitions for candidates of more than one political party or …