Where a defendant pharmacy is accused of providing medication in a form where proper dosage is not possible in contravention of a physician’s prescription, the learned intermediary doctrine does not protect them from prosecution.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Kathy M. Flanagan.Kelli Danelle Brown, the infant daughter of Quatanya Seals, was prescribed 90 syringes each with 0.3mL of Lovenox for subcutaneous injection in 0.125mL increments every 12 hours by Dr. …