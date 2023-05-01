A wrongful death lawsuit against a long-term care facility and a primary care physician should be transferred from Cook County to Boone County, a state appellate panel ruled.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that both the case’s private and public interest factors favor transfer.Justice David R. Navarro delivered the judgment of the court, with opinion.Nidia C. Monteagudo sued long-term care facility Park Place of Belvidere, its registered agent and management company AA Healthcare Management, LLC …