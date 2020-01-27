A federal judge ruled Chicago police are immune from common law negligence charges in a suit that alleged two officers entered the wrong home to search for a suspect.U.S. District Judge Charles P. Kocoras’ order on last Tuesday dismissed the negligence count brought against the city and the officers.Celestina and Richard Norman sued the city in federal court after two plainclothes officers allegedly entered the couple’s North Lawndale home “without a warrant, without probable cause and without permission” during a post …