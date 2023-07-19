Judge Maureen Ward Kirby has been named acting presiding judge of the County Division of the Circuit Court of Cook County, replacing Judge Rena Van Tine, who has been elevated to the 1st District Appellate Court.Chief Judge Timothy C. Evans announced the assignment Tuesday.“I am honored to serve with the wonderful group of judges and committed lawyers in this division,” Ward Kirby said in a news release. “County handles cases that impact people’s lives in such profound ways, whether it be adoption …