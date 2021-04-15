DOVER, Del. — The Boy Scouts of America have filed a new bankruptcy reorganization plan that increases the proposed contribution of local BSA councils to a trust fund for child sexual abuse victims but also includes the option of cutting the local councils out of the bankruptcy case and leaving them to face thousands of individual lawsuits.The new plan was filed late Tuesday night after a previous proposal was roundly criticized by attorneys for abuse victims.The Boy Scouts of America, based in Irving, Texas, sought …