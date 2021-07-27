E. Lynn Grayson, the newly installed president of The Chicago Bar Association, says that civility is “part of [her] DNA.” Despite being recognized as a leading environmental lawyer and ascending to high ranks in a notoriously cutthroat industry, Grayson said she prioritizes treating her peers with kindness and respect above all else.“In my mind, it’s just an extension of the golden rule that I was taught as a child. You treat each other in the manner that you would like to be treated,” she said. “… Just because law can be …