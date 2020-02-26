SPRINGFIELD — Juridical fundamentals were on full display Tuesday in an Illinois House committee formed in response to objections to the legality of Democratic state Rep. Eva-Dina Delgado’s appointment to the seat formerly held by Rep. Luis Arroyo.The nine-member Qualifications Challenge Committee, created earlier this month under House rules, unanimously adopted a set of ground rules and a schedule that will direct what has the ingredients of an adversarial civil proceeding, but the consequences of a removal …