SPRINGFIELD — Hospitality jobs in Illinois have declined nearly 52% since the pandemic began, according to new data, as lawsuits continue against the governor’s orders to close nonessential businesses.While leisure and hospitality jobs were hit the hardest, the number of small businesses open in Illinois overall has fallen by about 36.5%, as of March 20, compared to last January, based on data compiled by Opportunity Insights, a nonprofit group at Harvard University.Opportunity Insights’ data shows a significant number of …