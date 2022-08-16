Cook County Circuit Court Judge Steven G. Watkins, the new president of the Illinois Judicial Council, said the theme of his term is “excellence.”Watkins was sworn in as president last week, succeeding Judge Bonita Coleman. He said he joined the organization “just about immediately after” becoming a judge in 2014. Prior to becoming president, he served as treasurer, secretary and vice president. He previously chaired both the bylaws committee and health and wellness committee.The council began as an informal gathering …