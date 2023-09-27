TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey’s Supreme Court is considering whether an Atlantic City casino can get payouts from business interruption insurance for losses during the COVID-19 outbreak, potentially providing guidance for policyholders nationwide regarding the scope of coverage for pandemic-related losses.The state’s high court heard arguments Wednesday in a case brought by the owners of the Ocean Casino Resort, which had $50 million in business interruption insurance before the 2020 virus outbreak.Three …