Part 2 of this three-part series summarizes the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act. Effective Jan. 1, recreational use of marijuana became legal in Illinois with the enactment of the new marijuana act. The Illinois legislature subsequently released clarifying “amendments” to the act, thereby providing employers with some additional guidance.Even though the recreational use of marijuana is now legal in Illinois, employers may maintain zero-tolerance, drug-free workplace policies prohibiting the use or possession of …