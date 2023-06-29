Certain rules governing retainer fees and how lawyers handle funds in the Illinois Rules of Professional Conduct will look slightly different come July 1.The Illinois Supreme Court said the recently approved amendments to Rules 1.5 on fees and 1.15 on the safekeeping of property are intended to address existing issues between the legal needs of the public and the lawyers who serve them.The Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission, which was part of a work group that proposed the changes, said the …