Some members of the Illinois defense bar worry about changes to the rules governing special interrogatories that took effect this month.Donald Patrick Eckler, a defense litigator at Pretzel & Stouffer Chtd., believes the amendments could make it harder for jurors to understand fundamental legal questions presented in certain negligence and causation cases.The new law amends the Code of Civil Procedure and gives trial court judges discretion to grant requests for special interrogatories. Previously, if a jury’s answer …