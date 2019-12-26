SPRINGFIELD — While most state residents are aware the recreational marijuana law will take effect in the new year, legal weed is one of more than 250 new state laws, effective in less than a week.The Daily Law Bulletin compiled a list of 10 noteworthy, but lesser known pieces of legislation that will officially become law Wednesday, based on separate reports released by the Illinois Senate Democrats and the Illinois Senate Republicans.House Bill 26 creates the Public University Uniform Admission Pilot Program Act. The act …