As addressed in Parts 1 and 2, 2020 ushers in a number of new laws for Illinois employers. Part 1 of this series summarized some of the new laws now in effect. Part 2 specifically discussed the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act. Part 3 of this three-part series summarizes some of the new laws slated to take effect this summer.Lodging Services Human Trafficking Recognition Training ActBeginning June 1, a lodging establishment (a hotel, motel or casino hotel as defined in the law) must provide its employees with training in …