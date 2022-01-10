A $6.2 million award to a man permanently disabled as a result of medical negligence at a Veterans Affairs hospital stands despite his death three days after the judgment, a federal judge held. Wesley Jordan’s daughter and estate administrator Katherine J. Henry sued the U.S. government under the Federal Tort Claims Act, under an agency theory for medical negligence over injuries Jordan sustained from cardiac bypass surgery that went awry. Jordan, then 61, was admitted to Edward Hines Jr. Veterans Administration Hospital …