A federal judge threw out a $750,000 jury award to a man who alleged Chicago police fabricated evidence that led to his arrest and detention for armed robbery and murder.In a written opinion this week, U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall ordered a new trial in Anthony Tucker’s lawsuit accusing detectives John Lally and Daniel Gillespie of unlawful pretrial detention.Kendall held that a statement by one of Tucker’s attorneys during his rebuttal closing argument violated a pretrial order and prejudiced Lally …