SPRINGFIELD — Justice David K. Overstreet took the oath to become a member of the Illinois Supreme Court on Thursday afternoon.The 54-year-old was sworn in by his predecessor, Justice Lloyd A. Karmeier, during an emotional installation ceremony that was livestreamed. Members of Overstreet’s family, as well as close friends, attended the ceremony in person. He will become one of seven justices on the state’s highest court. His first official day is Dec. 7, one day after Karmeier’s term ends. Under the Illinois Constitution, …