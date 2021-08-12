Given the many high-profile opinions issued by the Supreme Court this past term, it is not surprising that Justice Clarence Thomas’ short statement respecting the denial of certiorari in the case of Standing Akimbo, LLC v. United States garnered little attention. In Standing Akimbo, the petitioner, an operator of a medical cannabis dispensary in Colorado, challenged the IRS’s practice of not allowing cannabis businesses (operating legally under state law) to deduct business expenses to the same extent as other businesses …