A losing candidate for Nigeria’s presidency is entitled to obtain discovery from Chicago State University to use in his ongoing challenge in that country to the winner’s eligibility to run for the office, a federal judge ruled.In a written opinion, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey T. Gilbert of the Northern District of Illinois held Atiku Abubakar’s application for discovery passes muster under 28 U.S.C. Section 1782, which governs the handling of testimony and document requests made by foreign tribunals or …