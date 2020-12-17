SHREVEPORT, La. — All nine judges in Louisiana’s Second Circuit Court of Appeal have recused themselves from a sexual abuse lawsuit against the Catholic Diocese of Shreveport and a late priest.Following the full court recusal, the Louisiana State Supreme Court reassigned the case to the Louisiana Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal in New Orleans, attorneys for the plaintiff stated Wednesday.The lawsuit filed against the diocese alleges a plaintiff, a former altar boy, was sexually abused by the late Father William …