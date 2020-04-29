Cassandra Hill

When classes begin in the fall at Northern Illinois University, its law school will have a new leader at the helm.

Cassandra Hill — who was named dean earlier this month — is NIU law school’s first African American woman to serve in that role.

Hill, 47, said her appointment as the first female African American to lead NIU College of Law is “an example of the school’s commitment to diversity in race, gender, and perspective.”

“As the dean, I will promote initiatives that further equity and inclusion and ensure access to legal education and the legal profession for all of NIU’s students,” Hill said in an email.

Her term begins July 1, pending approval from the NIU Board of Trustees.

Hill will take over for Interim Dean Laurel A. Rigertas, who has served in that role since 2019. Rigertas succeeded Interim Dean Mark Cordes.

Cordes was appointed interim dean in June 2017, after then-dean Eric Dannenmaier resigned following reports that he sexually harassed two law school employees.

Hill currently serves as the ​associate dean for academic affairs at Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University.

Her research focuses on pedagogy, learning theory, and assessment in legal education, according to an NIU press release.

She earned her law degree from Howard University School of Law in 1997, and her bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia in 1994.

After graduating law school, Hill was a clerk for U.S. District Judge Vanessa D. Gilmore, of the Southern District of Texas. She went on to work in private practice at Baker Botts, LLP, until 2004, when she began as a lecturer at the University of California at Los Angeles.

The Law Bulletin asked Hill about her goals for NIU, the challenges facing law schools and how the coronavirus might affect her role in the fall. Hill responded to the Law Bulletin by email. Her responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Law Bulletin: Why do you think you are best suited to serve as NIU's law school dean?

Hill: I am best suited to serve as the next dean of NIU College of Law given my demonstrated commitment to the law school’s mission and my varied academic and legal experiences. The law school’s mission that is rooted in access and diversity and the institution’s focus on excellence in teaching are directly aligned with my passions and interests. These goals are more than mere interests to me, as my commitment is reflected in my educational background, career pursuits, and scholarship…

And, for the past several years, I have taught at a law school with a parallel mission and teaching focus. Further, my research focuses on pedagogy and assessment, always with the goal of improving what we do in the classroom. Moreover, I bring not only law practice experience to the position as dean (first as a federal law clerk and then as an associate at a large, multi-national law firm) but also several years of law school administrative experience in different key roles.

I served as the director of legal writing for several years, chaired the budget committee, and then transitioned to the role of associate dean for research and faculty development. Then, I was appointed to serve on a 3-person leadership team for the law school and, soon after, as the associate dean for academic affairs. Each position focused on different aspects of law school administration and, collectively, ready me to successfully lead NIU.

Law Bulletin: Can you share some of the goals you hope to achieve as NIU's law school dean?

Hill: My overarching goal is to make sure any action we take reflects the values and mission of the law school. With that, I have several priorities for NIU that include, but are not limited to, raising the law school’s profile nationally, attracting more students, enhancing resources for student success, creating partnerships for increased employment opportunities, strengthening alumni engagement and giving, and identifying new and creative programs and avenues for fundraising and development…

More specifically, on the law school’s profile, I want to publicize the many accomplishments of our faculty, students and alumni nationally. The law school is doing some amazing and powerful work that needs to be shared broadly.

As for new programs, my goal is to enhance NIU’s online offerings and CLE opportunities and expand the law school’s programmatic endeavors to include technology law and immigration….I also will team up with corporate and non-profit organizations to enhance placement offerings for students and alumni to position our graduates for success in practice.

￼￼Law Bulletin: How do you think the academic changes brought about by the coronavirus will impact your duties as dean when school begins again in the fall?

Hill: It is hard to predict now what the fall semester will look like for law schools or any educational institution. As you know, when the coronavirus infections started to spread and the stay-at-home ￼orders were enacted, all universities moved quickly to put their courses online. And, under the circumstances, I think we have been largely successful in achieving this feat quickly. This fall, NIU, like other law schools, hopes to return to in-person instruction.

The outcome will be dictated by guidance received from the CDC, Illinois Department of Public Health, and other health professionals. We are making sure the school is prepared for any contingency and, whether in-person, online or as a hybrid, students will receive the same high-quality legal education and level of engagement that NIU is known for.

And, regardless of the outcome for the fall, it is imperative that the lines of communication remain open and available to all constituents of the law school and that we continue to adopt teaching strategies that promote student engagement and learning. I will ensure this happens. I not only want to share regular updates with the law school community, but also receive feedback from faculty, students, staff and alumni as to how we are doing and can better serve them.

For example, for recent graduates, we will need to offer additional resources for bar preparation through the fall semester if the July bar exam is delayed, and increased opportunities to work alongside practicing attorneys while they wait on their successful bar results. We will need to hear from everyone—NIU faculty, staff, students, alumni, and community partners—and each group will contribute to our successful navigation of any changes brought about by the current coronavirus health crisis.

Law Bulletin: What are some of the major challenges you think are facing law schools currently? And how do you propose to address some of those challenges?

Hill: Aside from the newness of online instruction for many law schools and the impact the current crisis could have on law school admissions, I believe law schools must continue to make sure their curriculum is relevant for the 21st Century and that students are ready to practice upon graduation. Students need to see the value of a legal education, how their training can help them professionally, and how their preparation to practice law will allow them to positively impact the communities where they live. To address this, NIU will continue to enhance students’ experiential learning opportunities and identify creative ways in which students can “learn by doing.”

With NIU’s strong bar passage rate, we are well positioned to increase partnerships with employers and students’ placement opportunities. I also plan to ensure our students are familiar with the issues surrounding emerging technology and the law. Alumni and other community partners will be instrumental in helping the law school achieve these goals. One other challenge facing law schools is the escalating cost of legal education.

Many law schools are quite expensive, which presents an access problem for students—especially those from underrepresented communities. NIU is already a part of the solution and will continue to be. The law school prides itself on providing an affordable and high-quality legal education. NIU has been recognized as a “Best Value Law School” by National Jurist for the past five years.

Law Bulletin: Is there anything else you want people to know about you?

Hill: I am a servant leader who has a passion for teaching and a student-centered focus. I look for innovative, yet practical, solutions to problems we face in legal education that will enhance students’ learning and employment opportunities and enable faculty to better serve and help their students.

For example, a few years ago, a colleague and I were having a conversation about how our students needed more practice with legal analysis and writing. We knew students could develop these much- needed skills if they only had more time to complete assessments and receive feedback on their performance. Rather than continue to lament, we responded through action and developed the idea for a book of legal analysis exercises that could help both students and faculty.

A year later, Legal Analysis: 100 Exercises for Mastery was published. This book has had more impact in academia than we even expected, from pre-law programs to law schools, and has been adopted at more than 25 law schools nationwide. As Dean of NIU College of Law, I will continue to assess the legal education landscape to keep abreast of latest developments and will respond with strategies that improve teaching and student learning.