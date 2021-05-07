A cardiologist whose medical license was suspended does not have a case against the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation for a violation of his constitutional right against unreasonable seizures, a federal judge ruled.In a written opinion Wednesday, Chief U.S. District Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer conceded Robert Lance Wilson has a protected property interest in his license to practice medicine.And there may be some situations where the suspension or revocation of a license violates the Fourth …