A judge declined to ease bond conditions Thursday and release a Chicago woman who is charged with conspiracy in the 2014 death of her wealthy mother during a luxury vacation in Bali.The decision means Heather Mack, 27, will remain in custody without bond while awaiting a July trial in federal court in Chicago.Mack was arrested in Chicago in November 2021 after serving more than seven years in an Indonesian prison for her role in the killing. The body of her socialite mother, Sheila von Wiese-Mack, was stuffed in a suitcase …